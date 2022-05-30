Ramesh Pisharody-Jagadish engage in a fun, musical battle in 100th episode of 'Panam Tharum Padam'

The 100th episode of Mazhavil Manorama's game show 'Panam Tharum Padam' will be aired on Monday (May 30). Viewers can expect a laughter riot as comedian and actor Ramesh Pisharody will be participating in the show, which is hosted by actor Jagadeesh.

In the episode's trailer, Jagadish and Pisharody can be seen engaging in a musical battle with each other for fun. Neither one of them is ready to back out, all the while teasing each other in the process.

It must be remembered that Jagadish is a good singer and has proved his ability to croon at various reality and stage shows.

Ramesh Pisharody had sung Manasuno in the movie 'Archana 31 Not Out' starring Aishwariya Lakshmi.

Yesteryear actor Suchitra, who was among the most popular heroines in Mollywood in the 1990's,

featured as the guest in the show's 90th episode. As part of the game show, contestants are

expected to provide the correct answers regarding the pictures displayed on screen. The show began rolling in January and is telecast from Mondays to Fridays at 9.30pm.