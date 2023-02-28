Ramesh Pisharody's B-Boy dance floors netizens. Watch viral video

Ramesh Pisharody is definitely one of the best entertainers of his generation. The actor, comedian and TV show presenter is known for making people laugh, either with his funny comebacks or fun-filled stories about his colleagues.

Though he has earned a huge fan following, the actor surprised everyone when he attempted a freestyle dance on the floor of 'Kidilam', a stage show organised by Mazhavil Manorama. The actor-cum-comedian had arrived as a guest at the show. In a video, which has now gone viral, the actor can be seen attempting a B-Boy dance, which is a stylised form of break dance, that includes plenty of spins.

His moves have also won a lot of appreciation on social media. However, it was not only viewers who were impressed by Pisharody's dance skills. Rimi Tomy, who is a judge of the show, was floored to see the actor’s dance moves.

“We have shared several stages and appeared in several venues together. But you never...,” she said. Pisharody claimed that he was attempting these dance moves after 25 years. “I would do this in college, just to impress everybody,” he said.