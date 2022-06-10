'Jurassic World Dominion' actor Varada plays lead role in Jayaraj's next

Varada Sethu, the UK-based actress with Kerala roots, is essaying the role of Shira in the recently released movie, 'Jurassic World Dominion'. The actress plays the female lead in the film 'Pramadhavanam' directed by Jayaraj.

Written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael and based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, the film 'Jurassic World Dominion' is the 2022 American science fiction action film directed by Colin Trevorrow.

It is the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom released in 2018.

Varada is also donning a character in the Hollywood space fiction series, Star Wars.

Meanwhile, the film 'Pramadhavanam' scripted and directed by ace filmmaker Jayaraj stars Unni Mukundan, Kailash and Varada Sethu in the lead will be released in August.

The movie is produced by Dr Thambi under the banner Mayilvanahanam Arts. Sachu Saji is the DOP and Dileep is the editor of the movie. Srinish composes the songs penned by Rajeevan.