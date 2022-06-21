'Koffee with Karan' to return on July 7; host promises bigger, better season

'Koffee with Karan' one of the most popular celebrity talk shows in Bollywood is returning with a bang. The show, hosted by producer and director Karan Johar began its maiden run in 2004 and ran successfully for six seasons. Now, the seventh season is set to premier in Disney+Hotstar on July 7.

However, earlier this year, Karan sprang a surprise on his fans by stating that the show won't be returning. Fans, soon realised that Karan was pulling their legs and he had meant that the next season won't be returning to TV and instead will be streamed on an OTT platform.

Karan has also managed to create a lot of hype over the seventh season. As part of the promotions, he had prepared a video, containing short clips of entertaining and scandalous revelations, made by stars about the industry and their co-stars. Discussions with Twinkle Khanna, Aishwariya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhat, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra are all part of the promo video.

Karan says that the show will be bigger and even better.

“I am delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee with Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest and there will be conversations that go deep about love, loss and everything we have all been through over the last few years,” Karan had announced.

There are rumours that Kollywood actor will appear on the show speaking for the first time about her breakup with actor Naga Chaithanya. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer are expected to be the guests of the first show.