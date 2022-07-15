Aisha Sultana's 'Flush' trailer out, captures beauty and woes of Lakshadweep

The trailer of 'Flush', directed by Lakshadweep native and model Aisha Sultana is out. The trailer hints that the movie, shot completely in Lakshadweep, will address some key political and environmental issues of the island while focusing on the lives of a few youngsters.

One must remember that the filmmaker Aisha Sultana has been very vocal about the issues plaguing the archipelago.

Her stand against the administration during Covid and the statement she made against the administrator by calling him a 'bioweapon' during a news channel talk had created a furore among BJP workers in the Centre. Aisha was slapped with sedition charges following a complaint by C Abdul Khader Haji, the chief of the BJP Lakshadweep unit

The controversial regulations in the island proposed by the administrator Praful Koda Patel regarding cow slaughter ban and land development rules had created apprehensions among the local residents.

“There are many people in Lakshadweep who live less-privileged lives. I have made this film to voice their fears and address the various social and environmental issues plaguing our islands,” Aisha said.

Mumbai-based model Dimple Paul is headlining the movie while the rest of the cast are from Lakshadweep. The film will premier at the 3rd International Women's Film Festival to be held in Kozhikode from July 16.