Celebrities, political leaders remember Pratap the 'evergreen actor'

The untimely demise of actor and director Pratap Pothen has shocked the South Indian industry. Several celebrities and political leaders expressed condolences on the death of the actor.

Mohanlal, who had cast Pratap Pothen, in his directorial venture, 'Barroz', said Pratap's death has deeply saddened him. “ I shared a special bond with Pratap over the years. He was a blessed artiste who has proved himself to be a gifted actor, scriptwriter, director and producer,” Mohanlal wrote.

Mammootty also expressed sadness, expressing the actor as his dear friend. Sidharth Barathan, son of the late filmmaker Bharathan who was closely associated with Pratap Pothen, bid farewell to the actor, addressing him as Pratap uncle. “RIP Pratap uncle... you wud be missed dearly Thakare. Sidharth, who lost his mother, KPAC Lalitha, recently said Pratap's death was 'one more loss in the family.'

Seema G Nair, who worked with the actor in the 2015-film 'Mariyam Mukku', said the actor will always be remembered for his roles in movies like 'Aaraavam', 'Thakara' '22 Female Kottayam', 'Ayalum Nyanum Thammil', and many more. His directorial ventures like 'Daisy' were mesmerising, she wrote.

Film producer Gokulam Gopalan remembered Pratap as a brilliant actor who brought in the new-generation wave in Malayalam cinema even as legendary filmmakers like Bharathan and Padmarajan were bringing in a shift in Mollywood.

According to Higher Education Minister R Bindu, 'Thakara', the character played by Pratap in Bharathan's classic movie, has bid his goodbye. In her words, Pratap was an actor par excellence who redefined theatrics and dialogue delivery by a style of his own.”He gifted Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi with evergreen, eternal characters. There was a time when filmmakers were unable to find actors who could match the calibre of Prathap Pothan in essaying the intense vibes of youngsters. Movies like 'Thakara' and 'Chamaram', brought in a revolutionary change in Malayalam cinema.

Pratap, who played the orphan struggling with mental disabilities in 'Thakara', is still in our hearts. Though his growth as an actor was limited in the latter years due to typecasting, he managed to turn this around with his admirable skills as a director and producer. My heart is with his family and the film fraternity who are deeply pained by the loss of this great actor,” she wrote.

South Indian actor Rahman, who paid his condolences to the actor in Chennai, wrote: Will miss you, my dear friend. Dear Pratap , you are still looking peaceful in your longest sleep. You looking graceful too.

You have gone to a better world with a new life my friend. May your soul rest in peace. Ameen.”

Prithviraj, who acted alongside Pratap in the film 'Ayalum Nyanum Thammil' and Dulquer Salmaan also expressed sadness on the actor's demise.