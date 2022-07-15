It was my life-long dream to cast Prathap Pothen in my film, says Lal Jose

Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen, who passed on Friday, was an idol for director Lal Jose during his college days. “When I too became a filmmaker, it was my dream to cast Pratap Pothen in at least one film I directed,” remembers Lal Jose.

Finally, Lal Jose’s wish came true with the movie ‘Ayalum Njanum Thammil.’ “While a college student, Pratap Pothen was my hero and I enjoyed his films such as ‘Aaravam’ and ‘Novemberinte Nashtam’ in Malayalam and ‘Veendum Oru Kaathal Kathai’ in Tamil. I also admired the films he directed,” says Lal Jose.

“As a director, it was my wish to see him acting in one of my movies and it was in 2012 that my dream came true with ‘Ayalum Njanum Thammil.’ Before this film, Pratap Pothen had enacted a villain’s role in ‘22 Female Kottayam.’ When I called Pratap Pothen and narrated the story of ‘Ayalum Njanum Thammil’, he was very happy. He explained the reason, ‘I feel very sad to be seen as a bad guy. But, I really like your story.’ Pratap Pothen also thanked me for casting him in my movie,” adds Lal Jose.

Later, after ‘Ayalum Njanum Thammil’ was released, Pratap Pothen called Lal Jose and said that he wished to visit the Malayattoor Church. “Before her death, Pratap Pothen’s mother had told him that she wanted Pratap to pray at Malayattoor. But, he had not visited the church. Later, during the shooting of ‘Ayalum Njanum Thammil’, Pratap Pothen felt that he should visit the shrine if the movie was success,” says Lal Jose.

“Pratap Pothen called me and asked, ‘Will you accompany me to Malayattoor?,’ So, he soon landed at Ernakulam from Chennai and I took him to Malayatoor,” recalls Lal Jose. “Such memories will never vanish from my mind,” says the filmmaker.

“Moreover, during the shooting of my movie, there were a number of occasions when Pratap Pothen inspired me by shared his thoughts. His sudden departure is a colossal loss for me,” says Lal Jose.