Exhibitors unhappy with early OTT release of films hitting theatres

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation Kerala (FEUOK) has sought restrictions on OTT release of films which hit theatres. According to the association, the deadline of the OTT releases need to be extended.

This drastic move comes on the heels of a spate of new releases lined up in the coming weeks (‘Pappan’, ‘Thallumala’, ‘Solomonte Thenichakal’, ‘Gold’). Currently, films are released on OTT after 42 days of theatre run. Some break the contract and release their films much earlier on OTT. FEUOK maintains that this is creating a crisis for the theatre owners.

Earlier, the Film Chamber had dismissed the same plea of FEUOK. They refused to comply with FEUOK’s demand that films should be released on OTT only after 56 days. However, now, the theatre owners are planning to strongly argue their case.

FEUOK has also demanded strong action be taken against the actors and producers who aren’t cooperating with the organization. These days people are only interested in watching big budget films like 'KGF', 'RRR', 'Vikram' and 'Master' in theatres. Theatre owners fear that if the situation persists, they might have to shut down the theatres.

Recently they introduced flexible charges for the film 'Kuri' to lessen the crisis. But according to FEUOK, the plan did not work.