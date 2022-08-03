Mohanlal follows in PM Modi’s footsteps, changes profile picture to Indian flag

Mohanlal, who has appeared in a handful of patriotic movies throughout his career, has changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the ‘tricolour’. The initiative to upload the ‘tricolour’ between August 2 and 15 as the profile picture was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who urged the social media account users to follow suit to show their patriotism to the country.

According to him, the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is turning into a mass movement. In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi noted that under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, a special campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised between August 13 and 15.

Several senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, have also updated their profile pictures.

Several people praised actor Mohanlal for his patriotism, while some others trolled him for the act.

According to some people, uploading the profile picture to the national flag does not prove that one is patriotic.