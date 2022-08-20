'Liger' actors Ananya Pandey, Vijay Deverakonda all praise for Kochi, share pics of visit

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of his debut Bollywood film 'Liger' was recently in Kochi along with Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey. The stars, who were in the business capital of Kerala for the promotion of their film, shared pictures of their visit, captioning it 'Kochi, you are the best'.

The stars have been touring several cities in India to promote the film, which is set to release on August 25. The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar.

In one of the photos, Vijay and Ananya, could be seen eating a traditional Kerala meal, 'a sadhya'. Vijay, who relished the meal greatly, posted a video of it on his instagram handle saying 'Kerala sadya. Adipoli'.

Ananya, meanwhile, wrote 'best welcome' under the picture. She also shared clips of a video from the promotion event, posted by Sree Gokulam Movies, the firm which has bagged the rights to distribute the film in Kerala.

In the video, both Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda, could be heard speaking in Malayalam, to the delight of the crowd.

'Liger', which is directed by Puri Jagannadh, is also in the limelight as it features legendary boxer Mike Tyson who is making his debut in Indian cinema with the film.

Vijay underwent major transformation and bulked himself for the movie which revolves around mixed martial arts.