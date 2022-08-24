Laugh out loud with stand up comedian Naveen Richard in Kottayam

If you are looking for ways to unwind this weekend, there is an upcoming stand up comedy show by Naveen Richard. The event organised by The Purple Crayons will be held at 7:00 pm on August 26 at Hotel Aida in Kottayam.

Artiste Naveen dons many caps. He effortlessly juggles between stand up comedy, acting, music and creating shows.He is a finalist on Comedy Central's Indian Comedy Festival 2012 and has performed in over 400 stand-up shows, and headlined comedy events such as Stage 42, Bangalore Comedy Festival and Chennai's Fringe Comedy Festival.

He acts as Uncle Francis, a comedic avatar which has found a cult following. He has acted in Challenge Accepted, a Comedy Central TV show and Starboyz, a comedy sci-fi web series with stand up comedian Kenny Sebastian on YouTube as part of Laughter Games.

Naveen is currently on tour across South India including Kochi, Trivandrum, Calicut, Coimbatore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pondicherry, Madurai, and Trichy. He is in Kottayam as a part of this tour.

Tickets are priced at Rs 499 each. Visit https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/naveen-richard-live/ET00332948 to register.



