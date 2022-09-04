Guinness Pakru's statue or twin? The resemblance is striking

Mollywood actor Guinness Pakru, who celebrated his birthday recently, received a life-size wax statue as a special gift from artist Harikumar Kumbanad. The actor who unveiled the statue was thrilled and surprised that the statue bore perfect resemblance to his features.

The statue, made by artist Harikumar who is a big admirer of the actor, was handed over to Pakru at an event organised at the Kottayam Press Club. The audience also got excited on seeing the statue wearing the same shirt worn by Pakru for the function.

The statue was unveiled by the actor himself at the Press Club. A visibly thrilled Pakru said he feels like he has found his long lost twin brother.

“Lots of unexpected things happen in our lives. This is a special gift that I got during the Onam season. As I too am an artist, I could see how incredibly talented he is. I was really surprised at the resemblance. Artist Harikumar has amazed me with his talent,” said Pakru.

Harikumar had earlier made wax statues of screen icons Mammootty and Mohanlal and pop sensation Michael Jackson. The artist says that Pakru too would join them in his museum.