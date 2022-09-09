Malayalam
25 years in cinema. Karthi's touching post about Suriya will melt your hearts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2022 10:47 AM IST
Karthi
Suriya was last seen in Kamal Haasan's film 'Vikram'. Photo: Instagram | karthi_offcl
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Suriya has completed 25 years in Indian cinema. Though the son of Tamil actor Shivakumar, Suriya initially struggled to make a mark in the film industry. It is also well known that he had worked in a garment factory for some months before entering films. Though he was offered a role for a film in 1995, he decided to stay away from acting due to lack of confidence. But ultimately, he joined cinema through Vasanth's film 'Nerukku Ner'.

Now, his brother and actor Karthik has paid a fitting tribute to Suriya. In his Instagram note, Karthi goes on to describe the amount of hard work his brother had put to become who he is today.

“He worked day and night to make his every minus into his greatest plus. He focused only at outperforming his own achievements. As a person, he made his already generous heart even larger and shaped the lives of thousands of deserving kids. That’s my brother! 25 years of cultSuriyaism,” the actor wrote while sharing a picture of them both from their childhood days.

Suriya was last seen in Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'.  

