Samantha plays a pregnant woman in 'Yashoda', reveals action-packed teaser

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2022 06:09 PM IST
Many are happy to see Samantha in a power-packed role | Video stills from Yashoda teaser

'Yashoda' starring Samantha promises to be an action-packed thriller. The teaser of the film which was released by the makers on Friday is already receiving a lot of response from the viewers. Many are happy to see Samantha in a power-packed role.

The teaser reveals that Samantha is pregnant and she is being advised to stay away from lifting heavy objects and ensuring that she is in good health.

However, she seems to have a lot on her hands as she is apparently involved in a profession that requires a lot of secrecy.

Mollywood actor Unni Mukundan plays a doctor in the film, which is based on real incidents. The director Hari Shankar in an interview with another online portal had said they have fictionised the plot and included a lot of psychological aspects in the film so as to create a bigger impact.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Kalpika Ganesh, Priyanka Sharma, Madhurima, Divya Sripada will also be seen in the film, which is bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies.

