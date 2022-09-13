2022 Emmy Awards: 'Succession', 'Ted Lasso' win big again

LOS ANGELES: The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning (Indian time). Following is a list of winners in key categories.

Best Drama Series: 'Succession'

The third season of the HBO drama 'Succession' secured the best drama series award at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards. The drama centres on the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch, Logan Roy. Earlier in 2020, the drama won the best drama series award for its second season

Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for "Ted Lasso" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S. Reuters | Mario Anzuoni

Best Comedy Series: 'Ted Lasso'

Ted Lasso' starring Jason Sudeikis was in competition with 'Abbott Elementary', 'Barry', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'Hacks', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'What We Do in the Shadows' in the Comedy series category. Last year too, the series won the award in the same category.

The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her former husband. Lasso tries to win over the skeptical English market with his folksy, optimistic demeanor while dealing with his inexperience in the sport.

Best Limited or Anthology Series: 'The White Lotus'

Originally intended as a six-part limited, 'The White Lotus' is an American comedy-drama anthology series. It follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions. The first season is set in Hawaii and the second season will be set in Sicily.

Best Comedy Actor: Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso'

'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis took home his second Emmy for best actor in a comedy series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards. "Oh nuts," Sudeikis said on Monday night while accepting the award from 'Law & Order: SVU' stars Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay, reports 'Variety'.

"I have sat at home and watched awards shows, my mom loves awards shows, and I always bust people's walls that get up here and say 'I didn't think I had a chance'," the actor said.

Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart for 'Hacks'

Jean Smart won for 'Hacks' Season 2, which aired on HBO Max beginning in May. The show was renewed for a third season in June shortly after the second season debuted. This is Smart's second consecutive win in the category after her victory for 'Hacks' Season 1 last year. She has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards throughout her career with five wins, counting this and last year's win.

Best Drama Actor: Lee Jung-jae for 'Squid Game'

Actor Lee Jung-Jae's impeccable performance in the globally popular South Korean survival drama show 'Squid Game' has earned him the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards. Jung-Jae was up against names such as Jason Bateman ('Ozark'), Brian Cox ('Succession'), Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul'), Adam Scott ('Severance') and Jeremy Strong ('Succession').

Actor Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor ever to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Photo: IANS

Best Drama Actress: Zendaya for 'Euphoria'

Actress-singer Zendaya, has become the youngest two-time Emmy winner in history with the 'Euphoria' Lead Actress win. She is also the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

While giving her speech, the 26-year-old thanked the cast and crew of 'Euphoria', as well as those who talked about their addiction stories with her.

Zendaya is the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Photos: IANS

"My greatest wish for 'Euphoria' was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me," she said.

Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Michael Keaton for 'Dopesick'

Hollywood star Michael Keaton took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, for his role in Hulu's critically acclaimed 'Dopesick' series.

He was up against Colin Firth in 'The Staircase', Andrew Garfield in 'Under the Banner of Heaven', Oscar Isaac in 'Scenes from a Marriage', Himmesh Patel in 'Station Eleven', and Sebastian Stan in 'Pam & Tommy', reports Collider.

Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried for 'The Dropout'

Amanda Seyfried lifted the trophy for the Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for the Hulu show 'The Dropout' at the awards. "This is a really nice feeling," she said.

The actress, who won praises for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout', was nominated with Julia Garner ('Inventing Anna'), Margaret Qualley ('Maid'), Sarah Paulson ('Impeachment: American Crime Story'), Lily James ('Pam & Tommy') and Toni Collette ('The Staircase').