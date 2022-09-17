Serial actress attacked by pack of stray dogs

A serial actress who came to feed stay dogs was brutally attacked by them. Akashvani artist and serial actress Bharathannoor Shantha’s (64) hands were bitten by the dogs. The incident happened the other day while she was feeding stray dogs.

She was admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after suffering serious injuries to her right palm and fingers. There are more than 50 stray dogs roaming around Bharathannoor market and junction. For the last 5 years, Bharathannoor Shanta has been bringing food to the dogs in the market area.

Meanwhile, a student was bitten by a stray dog while she was sleeping at home. The incident happened yesterday morning at Vamanapuram Kuttimudu Thiruvambadi when a stray dog entered the room and bit 18-year-old Abhaya’s hand. She was immediately shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital.

There are already complaints about the increasing number of stray dogs in the area and that there are people who breed dogs without obtaining adequate licenses or vaccinations. Parents are grumbling that stray dogs are a menace to the students going to Kuttimudu Govt LPS.