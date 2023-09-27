Stray dog bites toddler’s ear in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2023 04:35 PM IST Updated: September 27, 2023 05:11 PM IST
Palakkad: In an alarming incident, most of the auricle of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy’s right ear was bitten off by a stray dog at Kumbidi, a village 75 km west of Palakkad on Tuesday. The toddler identified as Sabahudheen, son of Muhammed Moulavi of Thurakkal House along the Perumbalam-Kumbidi Road, was rushed to a private hospital in Thrissur. He is undergoing treatment.

According to relatives and neighbours, the stray dog attacked the boy when he went to the front yard of his house at 7.30 pm on Tuesday. His family were also present at the spot.

The stray dog ran towards the boy and attacked him. The family members immediately chased the dog away. But the animal had bitten the right ear of the boy by then. Most of the auricle barring lobule was bitten off.

The boy underwent an immediate surgery at the hospital. Doctors have informed the family members that the health condition of the boy is satisfactory.

Meanwhile, local residents said that stray dog attacks have become a regular affair in the Perumbalam and Kumbidi area. In September alone, there were at least five incidents where many including three women were attacked and bitten by strays.

