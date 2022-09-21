South Indian actress Samantha flies to the US for treatment?

Our Correspondent
Published: September 21, 2022 02:41 PM IST
The release of 'Yashoda' has been stalled because Samantha, reportedly, could not attend the promotional events. File photos

South Indian diva Samantha will reportedly fly to the US to seek expert medical treatment for a rare skin condition. As per the reports, the actress has been suffering from a skin condition that occurs due to sun exposure.

Besides taking a break from social media, the actress hasn’t made any public appearances since some time. Moreover, the filming of some of her movies too has been stalled.

However, the actress or her team haven’t revealed any official information. Meanwhile, the release of the movie ‘Yashoda’ an action thriller in which Samantha plays the lead role had been postponed. It was slated to hit the screens in August.

RELATED ARTICLES

Telugu media reported that the makers have decided to postpone the release as the actress couldn’t take part in the promotional events. Meanwhile, Samantha will be next seen in ‘Shakuntalam’, in which Malayali actor Dev Mohan plays a major role. The filming of this movie that began in February too has been stalled.

Samantha's divorce from Telugu actor Naga Chaithanya had once again hit headlines last month when her father Joseph Prabhu shared a wedding photo of the couple on social media.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout