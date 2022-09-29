Tini Tom heaps praise on actress for reacting boldly against assaulter

Actor Tini Tom has praised the young actress who responded boldly to a sexual assault attempt at a mall in Kozhikode. Speaking at the inauguration of a mobile phone showroom, Tini said the actress deserves full support and added that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of which he is an executive members, stands by the actress during this time.

Addressing her as a 'bold woman', Tini added it is everyone's responsibility to stand by their sisters.

On Tuesday night, two leading actresses in Mollywood took to social media to share their horrid experience during the promotion of their film at a mall in Kozhikode.

According to one of the actors, a person from the crowd had grabbed her, while she was returning after the programme. "Kozhikode is a place I like a lot. But, today while returning after the programme a person from the crowd grabbed me. It disgusts me to say where. Are people around us so frustrated?,” she had asked in an Instagram post.

Videos of the other actor reacting when she was assaulted had gone viral. The actress later said that she wished no one has to face that kind of unwanted trauma in one's life, “for violence against women there will be consequences and actions against these misogynistic individuals.”