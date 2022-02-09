Saniya Iyappan's terse reply to a bad comment rocks social media

Actress Saniya Iyappan is one of the young generation actors who frequently face sticks from cyberbullies over bold outfits. She has been prompt enough to give fitting replies too. It is one such recent riposte of hers that has taken the internet by storm.

A bad comment was posted by a youngster under a video showing her bikini looks. The actress is seen dancing to the number 'Doobey' from the latest Deepika Padukone film 'Gehraiyaan' in the video.

'Aren't you a bit ashamed, exposing your bathing scene to the public...how will then the abuse cases go down," the comment read.

Saniya reacted quickly asking, "what is shame?". The quip garnered a torrent of comments criticizing and favouring the actress.

Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'Salute' is Saniya's upcoming movie.