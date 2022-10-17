Parvathy to headline 'Kaali' director Leena Manimekalai's next

Leena Manimekalai who was embroiled in a controversy recently after the poster of her upcoming film 'Kaali' featured a smoking goddess holding an LGBTQ flag is all set to direct Mollywood actress Parvathy Thiruvothu in her next.

Titled 'Dhanya', the feature is a cyber crime thriller and will be produced by grammy-award winning producer Apoorva Bakshi for Awedacious Originals.

Awedacious Originals is known for the popular crime series 'Delhi Crime', which premiered in Netflix in 2019.

The filmmaker in an interview with Variety had said she was smitten by the pure brilliance and authenticity of Delhi Crime when she watched the first season. “The name Apoorva Bakshi had a special place in my heart since then. It must be the plan of the universe to bring together Apoorva and Monisha Thyagarajan as an irresistible force in my life,” Leena had said.

Taking to Instagram, Leena wrote that the project will star Parvathy Thiruvoth, while adding that it will be a magic potion brewed by the pure power of sisterhood,” she added.

Parvathy, who was last seen in the Ratheena-directorial and Mammootty-starrer 'Puzhu' is busy with her upcoming Prime Video Telugu series.