Meenakshi gifted iPhone 14 pro on her 17th birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2022 10:08 AM IST
Meenakshi shares a very close relationship with her parents. Photos: Meenakshi Channel | YouTube

Meenakshi Anoop celebrated her 17th birthday with her family and close friends recently. Her parents gifted her an iPhone 14 pro as a birthday gift. The actress, who wore a dazzling silver and black dress for the celebrations, said this was her first ever phone and her parents allowed her one only when she turned 17. Members of her fan club also attended the programme to wish the young star on her birthday.

Meenakshi shares a very close relationship with her parents Anoop and Remya, which is every evident from the video. Meenakshi who hails from Kottayam became popular after her performance in Priyadarshan’s 'Oppam' in which she shared the screen with Mohanlal. Some of her notable films include 'Mohanlal', 'Amar Akbar Antony', and 'Alamara'.

Currently, she is hosting Top Singer Season 3. Meenakshi who recently passed her Class X with flying colours is studying at Kidangoor NSS Higher Secondary School and has a brother named Aarish.

