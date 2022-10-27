Saju Navodaya who is known for his humour both on stage and onscreen recently hit headlines after a video of him and his wife Reshmi in their wedding attire went viral. Though many were surprised to see the video, some rightly guessed that it was a promo for a new programme,

Recently, in another promo video released by the channel, Saju and his wife can be heard talking about their married life. Though both of them are still very much in love, the duo admitted they are sad that they are unable to have children despite being married for 21 years.

Saju, known better as Pashanam Shaji, also revealed that Reshmi had conceived once, but had to undergo an abortion due to advice from a doctor. A visibly disturbed Reshmi said she has felt the weight of expectations and had been hurt several times by the accusatory words hurled at the couple.

Udayamperoor-native Saju had eloped with his wife Reshmi since both their families were not happy about the marriage. Saju who rose to stardom for his comedy role in the show ‘Comedy Stars’, later went on to become a contestant in Bigg Boss Season Two. His roles in movies like ‘Mannar Mathai Speaking’, ‘Vellimoonga’, ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Pathemari’, among others made him hugely popular.