Manju Warrier dubs for Ajith’s 'Thunivu'. See pic

Manju Warrier, who has been paired opposite Ajith in the film 'Thunivu' posted a photo of her dubbing for the movie. The actor captioned the picture as 'No guts, no glory'. The film is Ajith’s collaboration with H Vinoth after 'Valimai'. Earlier Manju had dubbed for the Vetrimaran film 'Asuran' which required her to speak in Thirunelveli slang.

This is also her second Tamil film. Other actors in the film are Samuthirakani, John Kokkan, GM Sundar and Vetri Kiran. Neerav Shah is the cinematographer. Editing is by Vijay Velukutty.

H Vinoth has also written the screenplay of the film produced by Boney Kapoor. The film will be a Pongal release.

Earlier, the makers had tentatively titled the film 'AK61'. Meanwhile, there are rumours that Ajith’s 'Thanivu' and Vijay’s 'Varisu' will be clashing at the box office on Pongal. The last time their films were released during a festive season was in 2014. That Pongal witnessed the clash of Ajith’s 'Veeram' and 'Jilla' at the box office. Meanwhile Mani Ratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' has been declared the highest-grossing Tamil film this year.