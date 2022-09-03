Manju Warrier, Ajith take time off from hectic 'AK61' shoot, chill in Ladakh

Actress Manju Warrier who is collaborating with Tamil superstar Ajith for the first time was seen taking a break with her co-star, amid their hectic film schedule. The actress herself took to social media to share photos of the adventurous trip to Ladakh.

Apparently, this is Manju Warrier's first tour on a two wheeler. “Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider #AjithKumar #AK Sir! Being an avid traveller, I've had the opportunity of travelling throusands of miles on four wheelers. This is the first time I'm doing a tour on a two wheeler. Huge thanks to Adventure Riders India for inviting me over to join this wonderful group of passionate bikers. And it was honour to be introduced to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan of Adventure Riders India by Ajith Sir! Thank you Sir! Lots of love! ❤️Thank you @bineeshchandra for joining me!,” the actor wrote on her social media handle.

The actors were recently in Vizag for the shoot of the film. The cast and crew reportedly will travel to Thailand for the shoot of the film soon where they will stay for 21 days. The movie is expected to hit theatres next year.