Mohanlal-starrer 'Empuraan' likely to start rolling by mid-2023

'Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj and featuring Mohanlal in the lead, is expected to start rolling from next year. The makers have been dropping some hints on social media recently. 'Loading soon', wrote Antony Perumbavoor who is bankrolling the project and scriptwriter Murali Gopi on their social media pages.

Now, trade analyst and film critic Sreedhar Pillai has shared that the big budget action entertainer will start rolling by the middle of 2023.

“Mohanlal, Prithviraj. Actor-director team will start shoot of the big budget action entertainer by middle of 2023," he wrote.

Prithviraj had earlier stated that the film will be made on a bigger commercial scale than 'Lucifer', which is said to be the first installment of the film series. He added that the idea stemmed during a discussion on the sets of 'Odiyan'.

According to Prithviraj, the success of Lucifer and the love shared by the audience had given him the confidence to helm a project in a bigger scale. The official Tamil remake of 'Lucifer' starring Chiranjeevi released recently in theatres.