Mamta Mohandas wishes mom on her birthday. 'Is she really 60', ask fans

Actress Mamta Mohandas is one of the most stylish stars in Mollywood. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to wish her mother who celebrated her 60th birthday. She also posted a photo with her mother while calling her 'an inspiration and force to reckon with'.

The actress also wrote that her mother was her best friend for life. 'Dear mother , you are 60 but going on 16 .. especially with those dimples you flash around. May you always smile the way you do, may those dimples get deeper..remain passionate, honest, vibrant, humble and righteous the way you always have been… be in grace and amazing health as always because you do manage to carry out the jobs of 5 women put together combined. You are nothing but an inspiration and a force to reckon with in our lives… such a blessing to have found my best friend for life in you over the years.'

Many people wished Mamta's mother while some expressed shock about her age“No, she doesn't look 60, looks only 40,” wrote one person.

Another person commented that she looked much younger than her age. Mamta who was last seen in Dijo Jose's 'Jan Gan Mana' has a few projects lined up.