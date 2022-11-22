Tovino's son kisses Suresh Gopi on sets of 'TSK'. Photo goes viral

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 22, 2022 04:29 PM IST
Suresh Gopi's upcoming film 'TSK' will also feature his younger son Madhav

After a hiatus, actor Suresh Gopi has returned to Mollywood with a bang. The actor who was seen in movies like 'Varane Aavashyamundu' and 'Mei Hoom Moosa' is now shooting for his next 'TSK', which will also feature his younger son Madhav.

The shoot is taking place at St Joseph's College in Irinjalakuda. Now, a photo of the veteran actor receiving a kiss from Tovino's son Tahan on the sets of the film is going viral on social media.

The actor who is dressed up as a lawyer in the photo can be seen leaning in to receive the kiss from Tahan, while Tovino's daughter Isa looks on.

The picture posted in Suresh Gopi's Instagram page has gone viral.Tovino who hails from Irinjalakuda had taken his children to visit Suresh Gopi at the college.

Tovino Thomas who was last seen in 'Vaashi' and 'Thallumaala' will soon be seen in a slew of films including 'Neelavelicham', directed by Aashique Abu.

He will play three roles- Ajayan, Maniyan and Kunji Kelu- in 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'.

