Mallika Sukumaran says 'Bigg Boss' fame Robin is Mollywood's next superstar

Robin Radhakrishnan who is probably among the most popular Bigg Boss contestants in Malayalam till date continues to enjoy a lot of support from Malayalis. Recently, the reality show star was flooded with praise from veteran actor Mallika Sukumaran.

The video in which Mallika can be heard calling Robin the next Mollywood supertar has already gone viral. Both of them were attending an event in which Robin received the 'Best Reality Show Personality Award'.

Mallika made the statement while speaking to reporters after the event. Robin who is a doctor by profession gained massive popularity on the reality show sets due to his impressive personality and interaction with other contestants. He however had to exit the show during the final lap of the season due to his alleged unruly behavior with a fellow contestant.

Though Robin had expressed his interest to marry Dilsha, the winner of this season, they parted ways later. Now, Robin who is a doctor and motivational speaker by profession, is all set to marry Arati Podi, an entrepreneur.