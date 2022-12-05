‘Jamna Pyari’ producer found dead in Kochi flat

Kochi: Film producer Jaison Joseph, who was popularly known as Jaison Elamgulam, was found dead at his flat in the city on Monday. He was 44.

The body of Jaison, who produced films such as ‘Jamna Pyari’ and ‘Lava Kusha’, was lying on the floor of the bedroom in Apartment 5D, Jain Woodford Apartment at Yuvajana Samajam Road, Panampilly Nagar. The flat was locked from the inside.

Jaison was a member of Kerala Producers’ Association and owner of the film producing company R J Creations.

He is survived by wife Rubina and daughter Punya, who are presently abroad.