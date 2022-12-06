Actor Rana Daggubati who became a pan-Indian star following the success of S S Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ recently took to Twitter to criticise IndiGo airlines unhappy with the flight’s service. The actor called his flying experience with Indigo the worst, while also alleging that they were ‘clueless about the flight timings’. He was also miffed that the flight staff could not track his missing cargo.

“India's worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E !! Clueless with flight times…Missing luggage not tracked…staff has no clue 💥 can it be any shittier !!,” he had tweeted. However, the tweet is no longer visible on the platform.

The airlines soon went on damage control mode and reassured the actor that their staff was tracking his luggage and also apologised for the discomfort he faced.

This is not the first time that IndiGo management and staff has been criticised for their behaviour. In June, actress Pooja Hegde had accused one of the staffers of being arrogant and rude to her and speaking to her in a ‘threatening tone’.

The management of India’s biggest airlines had then expressed their regret about the bad experience she faced when she used their service.