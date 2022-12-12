Malayalam
Parvathy Thiruvothu celebrates her pet dog's second birthday. See pics

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 12, 2022 04:57 PM IST
Parvathy Thiruvothu
Several celebrities posted cute heart emojis under the post. Photos: Instagram | par_vathy
Topic | Entertainment News

Parvathy Thiruvothu has often voiced her concern about animal abuse. The actress is also a known cat-lover. However, recently the actress posted a photo of her pet dog on her Instagram handle. 

  The dog named Dobby turned two following which the actress penned a heartfelt note about her pet.

"Two years of my heart living outside my body. My dobbyness turns two today ❤️," she wrote.

 Many people, including a couple of celebrities, posted cute heart emojis under the photo. 

 On the workfront, Parvathy was last seen in the Anjali Menon film 'Wonder Women', which released in SonyLiv in November. The film received mixed reviews. However, the actors, including Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nithya Menen were praised for their performances in the film. 

 Recently, there was a buzz that the actress will be part of Chiyaan Vikram's film, which has been tentatively titled 'Chiyaan 61'. The film is directed by Pa Ranjith. The actress had also shared a cute pic with the duo- Vikram and Pa Ranjith- recently, confirming the rumours.

