Netizens were in for a major surprise recently when actors Nithya Menen and Parvathy Thiruvothu posted photos of a positive pregnancy test on their social media handles. The post read, 'So, the wonder begins' with a photo showing a pregnancy test kit and a nipple.

While many, including celebrities congratulated the actors after the announcement, some comments were speculative. It also fueled discussions that the post was part of a film promotion, especially after the same post was shared by singer Sayanora Philip and Marathi film actress Amrutha Subhash.

Now, the actresses themselves have cleared the air about the pregnancy test posts by sharing individual videos online.

"Hey Siri, why is everyone getting pregnant at the same time? Everyone, meet Mini. Something big is coming soon on SonyLIV,” wrote Parvathy who also shared a video along with the post. Nithya Menon's video, which is equally interesting, has also gone viral. “What do you mean, how did it happen? You were right there as well, so you are just as responsible as me. And it's not just one random kit. I tested four times. I was positive every time,” she can be heard saying.

The man sitting in front of her says, 'But yeah, we didn't expect this, right'. To this Nithya adds, “Yeah expect the unexpected, we are expecting,” she concludes.

The video was shared along with this post. “Thank you Nora for the caption idea! Expect the unexpected on SonyLiv soon. And thank you so much for all your love yesterday. So grateful! Cna't wait for you all to see Wonder Women', she wrote. Wonder Women is reportedly acclaimed director Anjali Menon's upcoming film.