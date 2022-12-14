Malayalam
'Neither I nor my family has issues with my bald look,' Jude defends Mammootty

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 14, 2022 11:26 AM IST Updated: December 14, 2022 02:07 PM IST
Jude Anthany Joseph
Mammootty had launched the teaser of Jude Anthany's upcoming film '2018' in Kochi recently. File photo
Jude Anthany Joseph has defended veteran actor Mammootty who had teased him about his bald look during the teaser launch of his upcoming film '2018' recently.

The veteran actor had quipped that Jude Anthany was an intelligent man though he lacks hair on his head. “Felt very happy after watching the teaser. Jude Anthany may not have much hair on his head, but he is an intelligent man,” joked the actor during the teaser launch.

The remark had met with some criticisim with netizens commenting that Mammootty had body shamed the director with his remark.

However, now the 'Om Shanthi Oshana' director has come out in support of the actor stating that Mammootty's words were twisted. He also said he has huge respect and love for the veteran actor, adding that people should refrain from using words like body shaming to describe the actor's remarks.

"This note is dedicated to those who are trying to accuse Mammootty of body shaming. Neither I nor my family are worried or sad that I don't have much hair on my head. Nevertheless, if you are really concerned, please raise your voice against the shampoo firms and Bengaluru Corporation water that is to be blamed for my loss of hair. Don't twist words said by a man whom I deeply revere and love," said Jude in a Facebook post.

