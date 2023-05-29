Jude Anthany calls Mammootty 'the only star born on earth'

Actor Jude Anthany Joseph, whose film '2018' has been breaking all records in the Malayalam film industry, recently took to social media to praise superstar Mammootty with whom he met. The actor who posted some photos on Facebook with the veteran actor described Mammootty as the 'only star born on earth'.

“The only star born, not in the sky, but on earth... the raw human being... thanks Mammooka, for this love, for holding me closer, for good words...,” he wrote on Facebook.

Mammootty had earlier faced flak for his 'body shaming' joke about actor Jude Anthany during the teaser launch of '2018'. The actor had remarked about Jude's baldness, claiming that the director is brilliant though he lacks hair on his head. Following protests from several corners, the superstar apologized for his remarks, though Jude claimed he was never hurt by the incident.

Jude's film, which has emerged as the biggest industry hit, has now been released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film is receiving positive response from the audiences there.