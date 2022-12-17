Malayalam
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone flies off to Qatar to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy

Our Correspondent
Published: December 17, 2022 05:39 PM IST
Deepika was recently slammed by right-wing activists for her attire in Besharam Rang song. Photos: Youtube | Instagram
Entertainment News

Actress Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar prior to the final match on Sunday. Reports suggest that the actress has flown off to Qatar already. Videos of the 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Chennai' actress at the Mumbai airport are doing rounds on social media. Apparently, her husband Ranveer Singh has not accompanied her and has left her at the airport.

Deepika has had a tough week ever since the release of the song Besharam Rang from 'Pathaan'. The actress dance moves were sensual in the film, but several right-wing activists slammed the colour of the actress's attire in the song.

The photographers who clicked her picture at the airport reminded her to click a selfie with Argentinian legend Lionel Messi. The finals between France and Argentina will take place at the Lusail stadium.

The actress has been making waves in the international arena. Earlier this year, she hit headlines after she represented India as a member of the international jury at the Cannes Film Festival held in May 2022.

