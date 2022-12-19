Malayalam
Here's why Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy this year

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 19, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Deepika Padukone
Deepika is the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton. Photo: Instagaram | Louis Vuitton
When Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy in Lusail Stadium on Sunday, Indians across the globe could not help but feel pride for the desi actress, who is making waves on the world stage.

The love she is receiving worldwide may seem contradictory to the backlash she is facing at her home turf for her attire in the recently released song Besharam Rang from 'Pathaan'.

So, wondering how Deepika was chosen to unveil the coveted FIFA trophy? Let's make it simple. In May this year, Louis Vuitton, the French high-end luxury brand announced the 'Chennai Express' actress as its global brand ambassador. With this, she became the luxury brand's first-ever Indian brand ambassador.

Deepika, being the brand ambassador, unveiled the FIFA World Cup Trophy, which arrived in a Louis Vuitton-designed briefcase.

The actress also looked resplendent as she wore a Louis Vuitton crisp white shirt and an ankle-length brown leather jacket. Though some of her fans expressed disappointment at the actress's look, we believe she looked a million bucks.

This is not the first time Deepika is representing India at a world stage. Earlier this year, she made headlines when she became the first Indian to represent India as a jury at the Cannes Film Festival, held in May.

