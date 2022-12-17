Malayalam
Wink sensation Priya Warrier's movie '4 years' is coming to OTT. Know when

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 17, 2022 03:50 PM IST
4 years poster
The film has Priya Warrier and Sarjano Khalid in the lead. Movie still, poster
Priya Warrier and Sarjano Khalid's film '4 years' hit theatres in November. Now, we hear that the film directed by Ranjith Sankar is all set to stream on OTT soon. The film revolves around two students Vishal and Gayatri who spent their college life together.

Both of them are different academically and also have different aspirations, which is why they break up at a later stage. However, what happens on the final day of their college life together, the heartbreaks, the good moments during those years are all part of the narrative.

As per reports, Amazon Prime Video has brought the digital streaming rights of the movie. The OTT platform now plans to start streaming the film from December 23.

After Omar Lulu's 'Oru Adaar Love' made her an overnight sensation, the actress then went on to act in films in various South Indian languages. While in Telugu she acted in 'Lover's Day', she was seen in 'Kirik Love Staory' in Kannada. Her bollywood debut was with the film 'Sridevi Bungalow'. Sarjano also has a couple of films to his credit, both in Tamil and Malayalam. 

 '4 Years' is Ranjith's first attempt at a college thriller. He had previously helmed 'Punyalan Agarbattis' and 'Ramante Edenthottam'. 

