Unni Mukundan-starrer has no link with Lord Ganesha myth row: Ranjith Sankar

The title of Unni Mukundan's upcoming film 'Jai Ganesh' is generating a lot of discussion on social media. While some have claimed that Unni Mukundan will appear as Lord Ganesha in the film directed by Ranjith Sankar, others have linked the film with the recent Lord Ganesha controversy involving Speaker A N Shamseer. Now, the director himself has clarified that the film does not have any link with the controversy and even shared proof that he had registered the film's title with the Kerala Chamber of Commerce much before the Speaker's statement.

The director posted a receipt of the title registration details on social media. As per the receipt, the title of the film was registered on June 19, while Shamseer made the remark on July 21. "To put to rest all the widespread news since the announcement yesterday, the title was registered with the kerala film chamber more than a month before the said controversy. Thank you," he wrote.

Ranjith Shankar's previous film featuring Sarjano Khalid and Priya Prakash Varrier had hit theatres last year. According to the makers, 'Jai Ganesh' is a comedy entertainer and will feature Unni Mukundan in a different role.