'Varisu' or 'Thunivu'? Anticipation builds after makers release trailer of Vijay-starrer film

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 05, 2023 10:40 AM IST
'Varisu' trailer promises an intense family entertainer. Photo: Video still

Makers of 'Varisu', featuring Vijay has released the trailer of the film, hardly a week prior to the film's release. The much-anticipated trailer promises an action-packed entertainer, with the right amount of dance and mass to keep the audience engaged. However, some people who watched the trailer says it has some time-tested ingredients and follows a thread of a typical Tamil entertainer.

However, fans of the actor can't contain their happiness on seeing their hero, arrive with much class on screen. The trailer, which released on January 4 after 5pm, has already garnered 20 million views. The movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipallly, will hit theaters on January 11, on the same day as the Ajith-starrer film 'Thunivu'

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar has given his fans a firework of a trailer with Thunivu, setting expectations sky-high for the action thriller.

A Pongal 2023 release, Thunivu will go head-to-head with Vijay's 'Varisu'. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, this is Ajith's third collaboration with the duo, the previous two being 'Valimai' in 2022 and 'Nerkonda Paarvai' in 2019.

As speculated, Thunivu is about a bank robbery in all its glory and violence with the ever-handsome Ajith at the helm of it all. Guns, action, car chases, water jets, bombs, brains, beauty. You name it, Thunivu has it.

Fans of the veteran actor were quick to relate his character, from whatever was revealed in the trailer, to his most-celebrated role of Inspector Vinayak Mahadevan, the anti-hero in Venkat Prabhu's blockbuster 'Mankatha'.

