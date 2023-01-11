Molly chechi has chest congestion, breathing issues, says Bineesh Bastin as he seeks public support for actress

Actors Bala and Bineesh Bastin have requested public prayers and support for actress Molly Kannamaly who is in critical condition at a hospital in Kochi. The actors took to social media, urging everyone to pray for Molly Kannamaly's recovery.

Bineesh, who visited the actress at the hospital said she is still in ICU support and is suffering from severe chest congestion. “Her health has deteriorated. Her lungs have been infected badly and she has breathing issues. The nurses at the hospital have also informed me that she has age-related issues. The best we can do for her is pray. She needs our support,” said Bineesh who has acted in movies like 'Theri', 'Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan,' among others .

In the past, the actress had suffered from two heart attacks. Though she was recuperating, she was admitted to the hospital three days ago, after she was found unconscious at her house. Now, she is in ventilator support.

Meanwhile, actor Bala also requested everyone's prayer for the actress. “I have talked to the hospital authorities who said the actress is not in good condition. She definitely needs our prayers now,” said the actor.

Kannamaly shot to fame portraying Chala Mary's character in Sthreedhanam, a popular TV show. She later went on to act in several movies, including 'Charlie', 'Puthiya Theerangal', 'Amar Akbar Antony', among others.