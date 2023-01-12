Kushboo’s scenes removed from Vijay-starrer ‘Varisu’. Move leaves fans guessing

Vijay’s 'Varisu' is getting good responses from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest that the film has been received well by his fans and family audiences. Currently, social media is discussing why Kushboo’s character is missing in the film. Sources close to the film state that portions featuring Kushboo had to be removed to reduce the length of the film.

The 'Varisu' team had shared a picture of Kushboo posing with Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna earlier on social media. Kushboo was playing Rashmika’s mother in the film. During the audio launch of the film, Vijay himself had spoken about Kushboo. Now the fans are wondering why her role was chopped if it was so prominent.

Kushboo had spoken about Vijay’s dedication during the filming of ‘Varisu’. It was during an interview for Cine Ulakam that she spoke at length about her 'Varisu' experience.

“During the climax shoot of ‘Varisu’ he had a 103-degree fever. But it was a big set and there were combination scenes with various actors. You have to finish the shoot. During the break, he would go to a nearby garage and sleep on the floor. He would come when someone called him. The very next day after the shoot was over he got admitted to the hospital. Look at that dedication! You say that Karma is your prayer no? My work is my God. That’s why such people are such big successes.”

Meanwhile, 'Varisu' team says the long running time turned out to be a big issue. The film’s running time is 170 minutes. Therefore they had to remove a lot of portions at the last minute. Having said that the film is getting good responses from the audience.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in this Vamsi Pedupally directorial. Vijay comes as Vijay Rajendran who inherits a fortune after his adopted father’s death. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Gireesh under the banner of Sree Venkateshwara Creations.

SJ Suryah plays an important role in the film. Other main actors include Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Srikant, Shaam, Sangeetha Krish, Samyuktha, and Yogi Babu. The cinematography is by Karthik Palani and the editing is by Praveen KL. Haripictures, E 4 Entertainment, and Ace are distributing the film in Kerala.