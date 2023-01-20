Student who misbehaved with Aparna Balamurali suspended

The student who touched actor Aparna Balamurali inappropriately at Ernakulam Law College has been suspended.

His name is Vishnu, a second-year LLB student. Ernakulam Law College Staff Council took the action.

The student was given a show-cause notice earlier. The principal had said that action will be taken if his reply was not satisfactory. Aparna Balamurali was there for the promotion of the 'Thangam' movie.

On social media, everyone was commenting that the young man's behaviour was excessively intrusive and Aparna's reaction was less than satisfactory.

During the promotion event attended by Vineeth Sreenivasan and others, the student who went on the stage to give flowers to Aparna grabbed her hand and tried to put his hand over her shoulder.

'What, isn't it a law college?' Aparna later wrote on Facebook.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A lot of criticism has been raised against the college union. There was also a demand for action against the student who misbehaved with the actor in front of so many people. After this, the college union held a protest.