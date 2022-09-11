I am not unduly worried about my weight gain: Aparna Balamurali

Aparna Balamurali has come a long way from her ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ days. The actress who recently won the National award for best actress (‘Soorarai Pottru’) talks about her latest release ‘Ini Utharam’, paycheck, and body shaming issues.

What are the changes you are seeing post the National awards?

Though I can’t think of many changes personally, I can see that there are more people who are ready to listen to you. Even though it is for the purpose of criticizing, I have noticed that there are people who are interested in hearing what you have to say. There are also those who are reacting without really understanding what I meant. And of course, I do get angry seeing such reactions.

Have you felt that society is still coming to terms with accepting women who have strong opinions?

I have never understood why it is so difficult to express your opinion. Opinions are never formed out of hatred towards anyone. If you have a difference of opinion, we can always have a discussion. And that also is a space to explore newer ideas and perceptions. But such people are very few.

You are in a profession where looks matter. And you had also commented that if Vijay Sethupathi can act with his flab, why can’t I? Have you gained the confidence to withstand body shaming?

I was someone who used to get upset when someone said I had put on weight. But now I no longer entertain such comments. I have put on weight owing to health issues and other problems. There are a lot of people who accept me the way I am. I really don’t understand this obsession with accepting only slim heroines in films. Look at Vijay Sethupathi or Dhanush, their popularity has nothing to do with their looks. Just sheer talent! But when it comes to female actors, we are required to adhere to certain body types, if not we are body shamed and asked if we can play the role of mothers.

You have also said that you don’t have the confidence to wear the dresses you like. Isn’t that something you need to rectify?

Yes. Even earlier when I was slimmer, I was wary of wearing sleeveless dresses. Such issues are there even now. Having said that now I am trying to come out of such inhibitions.

Reading the script of a film is very important for any actor. How much is that possible in your case?

Earlier I had bad experiences by opting to act in films by just listening to the storyline. That was my bad. When they narrate the story, my character will be bigger and more prominent. But when it turns into a film, everything changes. In order to avoid that, I make it a point to read the scripts. It is after ‘Soorarai Pottru’ that I realised the importance of reading the script. Now I only okay the film after reading the script.

I guess you are still called arrogant when you ask for your paycheck.

I give my 100% at work. So I am not scared of asking for my salary. Once a producer spoke very rudely towards me for asking about my salary.

Apparently, you heard the news of your National awards on the sets of 'Ini Utharam'?

Yes. We had almost finished the shoot of the film. That’s when we had to extend the shoot for three more days. That was the time when I heard the good news. The film will release in theatres on September 16th.