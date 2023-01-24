'Pathaan' to release in 130 theatres across Kerala

The much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan film 'Pathaan', co-starring Deepika Padukone and directed by Siddharth Anand (think 'War') will release in theatres on January 25. The film will be screened at around 5,000 theatres across India.

Reports suggest that the film has registered a pre-booking record already. People of Kerala are showing a great deal of interest in this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. If the film receives positive reviews, it will also turn out to be the highest-grosser in Kerala.

The film is also reportedly getting better bookings than 'KGF-2'. A total of 10 lakh tickets have been booked at PVR cinemas alone. Thiruvananthapuram IMAX has recorded an impressive booking. 'Pathaan' will be released in 130 theatres across Kerala.

After the success of biggies like 'Baahubali' and 'KGF', Bollywood is currently going through a lean patch. So the Hindi film industry is hoping that SRK’s 'Pathaan' will do magic at the box office and revive the industry. The last SRK film was released five years ago. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu, while only the Hindi version will be released in Kerala theatres.