Celebrities grace wedding of Kalabhavan Haneef's son | Watch video

The wedding video of Kalabhavan Haneef’s eldest son, Shahrukh Haneef has gone viral on social media. The wedding which was held in the last week of December was attended by Mollywood artists like Dileep, Innocent, Nadirshah, Thesni Khan, and Niyas Backer.

The wedding video went viral after Haneef posted it on his social media handles. Haneef who is married to Wahida also has a daughter Sithara Haneef.

Kalabhavan Haneef has been an active presence in Malayalam cinema for years. He has appeared in several roles in movies, mostly headlined by superstars.

Haneef made his debut with the 1990 Malayalam comedy 'Cheppukilukkana Changathi'. Two of his notable roles were in Dileep’s 'Ee Parakkum Thalika' (the groom who gets a horrible makeover by Dileep and Harisree Ashokan) and 'Pandippada' (the silly man Friday). His latest film is 'Vanitha', headlining Lenaa