Subi Suresh's cremation at Cheranallore: Kin, colleagues pay last respects

The last rites of popular artiste Subi Suresh, who passed away due to liver ailments, began at Cheranallore crematorium in Ernakulam on Thursday afternoon. The cremation began at 3pm after Subi's mortal remains were kept for public homage at Puthenpally auditorium on Thursday morning.

Thousands paid their tribute to the talented artiste who was known for her witty responses and friendly demeanor.

Politicians, including Opposition Leader V D Satheesan and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, were also present. Several celebrities, including Harisree Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, Mareena Michael, Ansiba, among others also paid their tributes to the artiste. She can easily be considered the pioneer in stand-up comedy in Malayalam, cutting a path for other comediennes.

Singer Ranjini Jose, TV anchor Ranjini Haridas also visited Subi Suresh's house in the morning. Actors and comedians Ramesh Pisharody, Tiny Tom, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Manju Pillai constantly remained with Subi's family.

Celebrities and politicians came to pay their last respects

Subi, who was known for her quick wit and humour, started as a dancer and comedian in various stage shows. She went on to make a name for herself with the comedy series 'Cinemala' and Surya TV's 'Kutty Pattalam'. She also co-hosted Mazhavil Manorama's hit show 'Made for Each Other'.

The star who debuted in feature films with Rajasenan's 'Kanaka Simhasanam', also acted in over 20 movies, including 'Grihanathan', 'Thaksara Lahala', 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty', 'Drama' and 'Kaaryasthan'.

Subi had been suffering from liver disease and passed away at the Rajagiri Hospital in Kochi while under treatment on Wednesday. She was expected to go for a liver transplant procedure.