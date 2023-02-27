Malayalam
Kottayam Nazeer hospitalised. Doctors say condition is stable

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2023 10:48 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Kottayam Nazeer has been admitted to a private hospital in Kottayam for treatment. The actor, who was last seen in Mammootty-starrer 'Rorschach', was reportedly brought to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty after taking an angiogram test.

The doctors said he is currently stable and is presently in the intensive care unit of the hospital, in Thellakom. Kottayam Nazeer has appeared in several films after he debuted as an actor in the Malayalam film 'Mimics Action 500', featuring Rajan P Dev, KPAC Lalitha, among others.

He started off working as an impressionist and appeared on several stage shows. He is a recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award.

