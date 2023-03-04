Mohanlal as wrestler Gama? 'Malaikottai Valiban' producer Shibu Baby John dismisses rumours

Shibu Baby John has dismissed the rumours regarding Mohanlal's role in Lijo Jose Pellissery new film 'Malaikottai Valiban'.

Recently, reports emerged that Mohanlal, who is collaborating with the hit filmmaker for the first time, would be playing the role of the indomitable wrestler Great Gama of British India.

Speaking to an online channel, Shibu who is bankrolling the film under his newly floated production house John and Mary Creative, said the rumours are a creation of people's fantasies.

Shibu added that more details about the film will be divulged during a press conference in the coming days.

The location stills hint that the film is set during the time of British rule in India. The film started rolling at Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on January 18. Apparently, the film is also shot at Pokhran in Rajasthan. The shooting will shift to the Jaisalmer location after the Pokhran schedule.

The screenplay of the big-budget film is by P F Rafeek.