Actor Mamukkoya passes away

Actor Mamukkoya, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode after suffering a heart attack, passed away on Wednesday. The actor had collapsed at the venue of a football tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram on Monday. He was under treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

Mamukkoya, who debuted onscreen with the movie 'Anyarude Bhoomi' directed by Nilambur Balan, made a mark in the industry with his quintessential Kozhikode dialect and style of dialogue delivery. His frequent association with director Sathyan Anthikkad in films like ‘Gandhinagar 2nd Street’, ‘Sandesham’ among others during the 80s and 90s, helped establish him as one the leading comedians and character actors in the Malayalam film industry. His collaborations with other veteran actors including Sreenivasan, Jagadish, Mukesh, Innocent, Philomina and KPAC Lalitha among others, in films like ‘Vadakkunokkiyantram’, ‘Chakoram’, ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ etc. are still remembered for his one-liners. Though he appeared in the same role several times, like playing a tea-shop owner, his performances never felt repetitive.

As an actor, he was not silent to the injustices happening around him. File photos: Manoramaonline

His role as Shajahan in the 2008 film ‘Innathe Chintha Visheyam’ won him the first Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian. Though some of his colleagues were unable to adapt to the winds of change in Malayalam cinema, Mammookkoya came out even stronger during the late 2000s.

Through films like ‘Perumazhakkalam’, directed by Kamal, Mammookkoya went on to prove that he was capable of handling even serious roles. His portrayal of Abdu in the film won him a special mention in the Kerala State Film Awards in 2004.

As a social commenter, he was not silent about the injustices happening around him. In 2003, he appeared as the father of a Muslim man accused of terrorist activity in the hard-hitting music video titled ‘Native Bapa’, while in 2006, he appeared in a hip-hop video titled ‘Funeral Of A Native Son’, which was a musical tribute to Rohit Vemula. The video was a direct attack on the resistance against college students who seek justice against oppression.

Both videos were written and directed by Mushin Perari. He was recently seen featured in films like ‘Theerpu’, ‘Kuruthi’ and ‘Halal Love Story’.